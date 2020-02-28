Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.47 Million

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to report sales of $268.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.28 million to $294.48 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $213.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $936.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.24 million to $962.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $939.14 million, with estimates ranging from $797.28 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $9.17 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

