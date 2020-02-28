Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 874,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,217. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.