BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNPQY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

BNPQY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

