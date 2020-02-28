Bollard Group LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $224.73 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

