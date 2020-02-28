Bollard Group LLC Reduces Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,984 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $28,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.