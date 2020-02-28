BOLT 1-Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $1.72 million and $1.10 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,224,870 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.