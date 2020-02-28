BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,837.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $569,756.00 and $56,837.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040726 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,617.84 or 1.00222456 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000941 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00066369 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,194 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

