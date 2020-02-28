BOScoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $387,752.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00055993 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,241,573,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,148,752 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.