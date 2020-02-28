Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 151.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 1,626,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

