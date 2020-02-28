Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.84% of Bottomline Technologies worth $66,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

