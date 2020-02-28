Bottos Tops One Day Volume of $761,155.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $761,155.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, CoinEgg and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00497027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.82 or 0.06692616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00065836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io, CoinEgg and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

