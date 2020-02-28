BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BPMP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 659,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

