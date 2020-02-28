BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares during the period. BP comprises 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

NYSE BP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.