Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 828,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on BCLI. ValuEngine lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 36,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,609. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.