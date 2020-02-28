Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 475.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,365. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

