Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 245,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

