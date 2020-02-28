Bread Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002577 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, IDEX and Binance. Bread has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and $771,662.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

