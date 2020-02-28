Brian Dalton Buys 3,700 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Brian Dalton acquired 3,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, with a total value of C$34,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,492,329.17.

TSE ALS traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$9.13. 266,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.01 and a 12 month high of C$68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

