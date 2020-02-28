Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,149,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

