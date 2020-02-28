British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,790.36 ($49.86).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,070 ($40.38) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,400.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,070.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

