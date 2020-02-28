British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6721 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

