British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6771 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

