British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after purchasing an additional 235,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.81. 191,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

