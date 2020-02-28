Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. Broadwind Energy updated its Q1 2020

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

