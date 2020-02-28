Brokerages Anticipate Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to Announce ($0.22) EPS

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chanticleer an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Chanticleer stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

