Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

TBK traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

