Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC opened at $13.98 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

