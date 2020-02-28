Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

