Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

