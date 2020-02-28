Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). EQT posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,793,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.