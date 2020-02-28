Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $18.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.42 million to $18.50 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $69.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $69.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.36 million, with estimates ranging from $79.22 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.07 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

