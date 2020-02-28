Brokerages Expect New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings. New York Times reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

New York Times stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 1,487,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 18,421.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in New York Times by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

