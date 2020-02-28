Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $21.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

NYSE NTR opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

