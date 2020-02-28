Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 524,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,797. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

