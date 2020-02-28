Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $153.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $156.51 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $136.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $617.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.77 million to $630.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $633.48 million, with estimates ranging from $615.66 million to $647.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,961 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

