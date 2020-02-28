Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransAlta.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $73,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.64%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

