Brokerages Expect Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Post $1.17 EPS

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Unitil has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $932.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.05.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.