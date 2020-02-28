Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exfo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exfo in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

