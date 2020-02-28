Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hostess Brands Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,557 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 629,254 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

