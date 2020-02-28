Brokers Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RVLV stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

