Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. UDR has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in UDR by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 467,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $19,053,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.