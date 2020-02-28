Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

