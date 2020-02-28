Brookfield Real Estate Services (BRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$13.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.30%.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

