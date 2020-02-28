BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 10.7% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $8,743.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00496072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.97 or 0.06645081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029171 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

