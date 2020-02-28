Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Buckle worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Buckle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Buckle by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 31,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

