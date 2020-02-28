Bulwark Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $257,785.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

