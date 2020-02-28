Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Credit Suisse Group raised Bunzl to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($27.90).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,003.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,044.14. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

