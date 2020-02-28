Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom and Bittrex. Burst has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $243,931.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,115,070 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.