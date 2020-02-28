Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,911 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 501.3% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

