Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.